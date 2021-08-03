 Skip to main content

Ryman Hospitality Properties Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 1:26pm   Comments

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHPreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1063% year-on-year, to $170.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $144.18 million.
  • Adjusted FFO per share was $(0.03), versus $(1.65) last year.
  • Operating expenses rose 29.8% Y/Y to $201.8 million.
  • The operating loss narrowed by 78% Y/Y to $(30.9) million.
  • The average monthly cash burn was about $1 million.
  • The company held $88.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • It reported an Adjusted EBITDAre of $28.2 million and an adjusted EBITDAre margin of 16.5%.
  • "The momentum continues to build and is not limited to leisure customers, as evidenced by the over 114,000 group room nights serviced in the second quarter," said CEO Colin Reed.
  • Ryman Hospitality currently expects Q3 cash flow to continue the positive momentum seen in June.
  • Price action: RHP shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $75.51 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

