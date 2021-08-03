Camping World Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Lifts FY21 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.3% year-on-year, to $2.06 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.08 billion.
- Revenue from New vehicles rose 17.8% Y/Y to $1.06 billion, and Used vehicles increased 67.4% to $460 million.
- Total unit sales gained 4.4% to 40,500.
- Gross profit rose 55.5% Y/Y to $759.8 million, and gross margin expanded 644 basis points to 36.9%.
- Operating expenses rose 59.4% Y/Y to $454.8 million.
- The operating margin was 14.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 49.9% to $304.9 million.
- RV and outdoor retail inventories rose 13.7% Y/Y to $1.2 billion.
- The company held $191.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter gained 51% Y/Y to $333.3 million, and EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 16.2%.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.51 beat the analyst consensus of $2.32.
- Outlook: Camping world sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $840 million - $860 million (prior view $770 million - $810 million).
- Price action: CWH shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $40.04 on the last check Tuesday.
