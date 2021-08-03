 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Ashford Hospitality Trust
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 11:07am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Ashford Hospitality Trust's (NYSE:AHT) reported sales totaled $115.83 million. Despite a 29.84% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $69.97 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust collected $90.25 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $99.74 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Ashford Hospitality Trust posted an ROCE of 0.22%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Ashford Hospitality Trust is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Ashford Hospitality Trust's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Ashford Hospitality Trust reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-1.44/share.

 

