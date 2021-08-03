Return on Capital Employed Insights for Fortune Brands Home

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) earned $294.90 million, a 18.72% increase from the preceding quarter. Fortune Brands Home also posted a total of $1.94 billion in sales, a 9.32% increase since Q1. In Q1, Fortune Brands Home earned $248.40 million, and total sales reached $1.77 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Fortune Brands Home's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Fortune Brands Home posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Fortune Brands Home is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Fortune Brands Home's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Fortune Brands Home reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.56/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.39/share.