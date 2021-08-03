 Skip to main content

Avanos Medical Shares Fall As Higher Transportation Costs Hit Q2 Margins; Lowers FY21 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNSreported a second-quarter FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.21, missing the consensus of $0.23.
  • The sales of $186.4 million increased 14% Y/Y, beating the analyst estimate of $180.6 million.
  • Adjusted gross margin of 51.3% contracted from 55.7% last year primarily due to higher freight costs and inefficiencies at manufacturing plants.
  • It posted a wider operating loss of $(7) million compared to $2 million a year ago due to non-cash restructuring costs. Operating profit totaled $15 million on an adjusted basis, compared to $13 million a year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was $20 million, compared to $19 million in the prior year.
  • FY21 guidance: Avanos said it expects to log adjusted EPS of $1.10 - $1.20, cutting the top half from its previous projection of $1.10 to $1.25. 
  • It projects a revenue increase of between 2% and 4%.
  • Price Action: AVNS shares are down 3.83% at $37.03 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

