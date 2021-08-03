Chimera Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Chimera Investment will report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $128.31 million. In the same quarter last year, Chimera Investment reported EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $116.67 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 6.25%. Sales would be up 9.98% on a year-over-year basis. Chimera Investment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.31 0.29 0.31 EPS Actual 0.36 0.29 0.33 0.32 Revenue Estimate 120.39 M 123.23 M 111.40 M 108.11 M Revenue Actual 135.06 M 115.87 M 123.35 M 116.67 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment were trading at $14.53 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chimera Investment is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.