Astec Industries Earnings Preview

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Astec Industries management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.5 on revenue of $299.68 million. In the same quarter last year, Astec Industries reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $265.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.37% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 12.96% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.42 0.11 0.05 EPS Actual 0.41 0.56 0.20 0.67 Revenue Estimate 311.45 M 271.12 M 227.99 M 228.97 M Revenue Actual 284.40 M 238.90 M 231.40 M 265.30 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries were trading at $60.12 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Astec Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.