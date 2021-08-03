Preview: Avista's Earnings

On Wednesday, August 04, Avista (NYSE:AVA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Avista is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.26 and sales around $300.06 million. Avista EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.26. Sales were $268.34 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11.82% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.79 0.14 0.32 EPS Actual 0.98 0.85 0.07 0.26 Revenue Estimate 409.66 M 420.76 M 301.10 M 317.72 M Revenue Actual 399.86 M 368.36 M 263.56 M 268.34 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Avista are up 17.67%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avista is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.