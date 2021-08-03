Preview: Axogen's Earnings

Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Axogen's per-share loss will be near $-0.13 on sales of $32.24 million, according to Wall Street analysts. Axogen's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.15 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $22.12 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.33% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 45.78% on a year-over-year basis. Axogen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.12 -0.16 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 0.04 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 27.88 M 29.83 M 24.52 M 13.15 M Revenue Actual 31.04 M 32.49 M 33.43 M 22.12 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Axogen is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.