Camtek's Earnings Outlook

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Camtek EPS is expected to be around $0.36, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $64.10 million. In the same quarter last year, Camtek posted EPS of $0.16 on sales of $37.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 125.0%. Sales would be up 73.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.19 0.18 0.15 EPS Actual 0.33 0.21 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 54.97 M 43.07 M 38.67 M 37.00 M Revenue Actual 57.35 M 48.62 M 40.06 M 37.00 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Camtek are up 125.17%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Camtek is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.