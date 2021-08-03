Earnings Outlook For Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Mueller Water Products management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $268.94 million. In the same quarter last year, Mueller Water Products reported EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $228.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.45% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.7% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.15 0.09 EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.17 0.11 Revenue Estimate 247.70 M 216.88 M 259.83 M 210.54 M Revenue Actual 267.50 M 237.40 M 265.30 M 228.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products were trading at $14.75 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mueller Water Products is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.