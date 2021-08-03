Medifast's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, August 04, Medifast (NYSE:MED) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Analysts expect Medifast earnings of $3.31 per share. Revenue will likely be around $358.45 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Medifast reported EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $220.00 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 68.88%. Sales would be up 62.93% from the year-ago period. Medifast's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.73 2.38 2.46 1.83 EPS Actual 3.46 2.36 2.91 1.96 Revenue Estimate 278.89 M 244.49 M 240.62 M 191.76 M Revenue Actual 340.67 M 264.91 M 271.47 M 220.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast were trading at $279.44 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Medifast is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.