Cedar Fair's Earnings Outlook

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Cedar Fair's loss per share to be near $-1.11 on sales of $224.50 million. In the same quarter last year, Cedar Fair reported a loss per share of $2.32 on sales of $6.59 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 52.16%. Revenue would be up 3308.75% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.82 -2.22 -1.87 -2.12 EPS Actual -1.95 -1.87 -2.12 -2.32 Revenue Estimate 6.30 M 26.71 M 91.15 M 32.91 M Revenue Actual 9.74 M 33.88 M 87.46 M 6.59 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair were trading at $42.18 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cedar Fair is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.