GoDaddy's Earnings: A Preview

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

GoDaddy earnings will be near $0.32 per share on sales of $919.70 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, GoDaddy reported EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $806.40 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 28.0%. Sales would be have grown 14.05% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.36 0.33 0.15 EPS Actual 0.06 0.41 0.38 0.25 Revenue Estimate 885.20 M 865.03 M 835.17 M 794.27 M Revenue Actual 901.10 M 873.90 M 844.40 M 806.40 M

Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy were trading at $85 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GoDaddy is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.