Earnings Outlook For Hillenbrand

On Wednesday, August 04, Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Hillenbrand EPS is expected to be around $0.77, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $685.99 million. In the same quarter last year, Hillenbrand posted EPS of $0.81 on sales of $607.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.94% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.92% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Hillenbrand's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.67 0.56 0.30 EPS Actual 0.98 0.96 0.92 0.81 Revenue Estimate 707.05 M 647.15 M 620.38 M 598.27 M Revenue Actual 722.30 M 692.50 M 693.70 M 607.50 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand were trading at $44.5 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hillenbrand is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.