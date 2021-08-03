Another Big Earnings Week Ahead

After a monumental week of Big Tech earnings, we're in for more than a quarter of S&P 500 companies' reports, including those from Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Economic reports are also due including updates on construction spending, factory orders, and durable goods orders, ending the week with the July employment report which could end up being a market mover if there is a surprise to the upside or downside to reset the thinking on interest rates.

Monday

The earnings week will be kicked off with reports from On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), NXP Semi (NASDAQ: NXPI), Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) are expected to deliver their earnings reports.

Tuesday

On August 3rd, the star of the day is the Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Aside from concerns regarding the company's corporate governance which has brought on regulatory inquiries, there's increased concern that the company's rocky political standing in China can impede its future growth.

We're also in for a glimpse from the EV world with Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) on the earnings calendar. Despite its massive growth rate and commitment to become the next Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), China's increased regulatory environment becomes a risk to Nio's future prospects.

We're also in from earnings reports from oil-giant BP (NYSE: BP), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), Prudential (NYSE: PRU), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR).

Wednesday

On August 4th, the Detroit automaker General Motors (NYSE: GM) is scheduled to report along with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), MetLife (NYSE: MET), Uber (NYSE: UBER), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).

The streaming player Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) will show if it is capable of maintaining its growth rate that was only fueled by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), as well as the debut of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+, Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ platform and Time Warner's (TWX) HBO Max. After 80% revenue growth last quarter and its 132% profit growth, Roku needs to do its part to demonstrate it can keep going.

Thursday

On August 5th, the market is eagerly waiting for the report from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) whose stock has skyrocketed 231% year to date, followed by reports from CIGNA (NYSE: CI), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), ViacomCBS (CBS), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), Square (NYSE: SQ), FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE), Wayfair (NYSE: W), Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK), Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), and News Corp. (NASDAQ: NWSA).

Last but not least, Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) release comes at an interesting time as it recently achieved the major milestone by undertaking the first civil passenger flight to space.

Friday

Reports from Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT), Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX), and Magna International (NYSE: MGA) will be closing the week, along with July's jobs report.

The IPO front

Expected public debuts on the NYSE and NASDAQ stock exchange include Better Being (NYSE: BBCO), European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), Cadre (NYSE: CDRE), Weber (NYSE: WEBR), and WCG Clinical (NASDAQ: WCGC).

