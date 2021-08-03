What's Up With Corsair Gaming's Stock Today?

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.

Corsair Gaming reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $472.9 million, which beat the estimate of $467.1 million.

Corsair Gaming reaffirmed its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to be in a range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

"Our results highlight the strength of the underlying fundamentals of our business, as gamers continue to purchase and upgrade their gear, even as entertainment outside of the home and travel began to open back up," said Andy Paul, CEO of Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming provides high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.

Price Action: Corsair Gaming has traded as high as $51.37 and as low as $14.09 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 5.28% at $27.45.