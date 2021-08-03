 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jacobs Engineering Stock Falls As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimates

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Jacobs Engineering Stock Falls As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimates
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jreported third-quarter revenue growth of 9.7% year-over-year to $3.58 billion, missing the consensus of $3.64 billion.
  • Revenues by segments: Critical Mission Solutions $1.22 billion (+0.6% Y/Y), People & Places Solutions $2.1 billion (+2.6% Y/Y) and PA Consulting $255.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.64 from $1.26 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $1.53.
  • The gross margin expanded by 350 bps to 22.8%.
  • The operating income increased by 35.7% Y/Y to $263.75 million, and the margin expanded by 140 bps to 7.4%.
  • Jacobs Engineering generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $523.57 million, compared to $374.48 million a year ago.
  • At the end of the quarter, the company's backlog was $25.44 billion, up 7.4% Y/Y.
  • "We believe we are entering an attractive growth period for Jacobs, driven by strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national, security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments. We see these opportunities leading to an increasing and robust sales pipeline developing in FY22 and into FY23," commented Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou.
  • FY21 Outlook: Jacobs Engineering expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.21 billion - $1.275 billion (prior view $1.20 billion - $1.27 billion) and adjusted EPS of $6.15 - $6.35 (prior view $6.00 - $6.30), versus the consensus of $6.19.
  • It also increased the expected adjusted EPS net accretion from PA Consulting to $0.35 - $0.37 from $0.32 - $0.34.
  • Price action: J shares traded lower by 2.91% at $130.00 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (J)

Recap: Jacobs Engineering Q3 Earnings
Earnings Preview For Jacobs Engineering Group
These Companies Have Seen Large Returns From 2020 Government Investment
Jacobs Engineering Appointed East West Rail Program Partner
Looking Into Jacobs Engineering Group's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com