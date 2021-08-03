LCI Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 396.30% year over year to $2.68, which missed the estimate of $2.71.

Revenue of $1,094,000,000 up by 108.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

LCI Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LCI Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.lci1.com%2F&eventid=3192931&sessionid=1&key=F392B9587619FA72F9D3C79F93C3E01D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $156.61

52-week low: $101.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.32%

Company Description

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. It has two reportable segments the original equipment manufacturers segment and the aftermarket segment. The OEM Segment manufactures or distributes components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products are sold primarily to major manufacturers of RVs such as Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago and other RV OEMs, and to manufacturers in adjacent industries.