Xylem: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 65.00% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,351,000,000 up by 16.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

Xylem raised FY21 organic revenue growth guidance from 5-7% to 9-11%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mr26xcqk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $127.84

Company's 52-week low was at $71.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.06%

Company Description

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $4.9 billion in revenue and $525 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.

 

