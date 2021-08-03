 Skip to main content

Recap: Unitil Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.29% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $96,600,000 rose by 15.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $90,640,000.

Outlook

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unitil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/75ngvqat

Technicals

52-week high: $59.32

Company's 52-week low was at $32.80

Price action over last quarter: down 4.79%

Company Profile

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations, and non-regulated.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

