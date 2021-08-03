Townsquare Media: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) moved higher by 0.7% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 232.50% year over year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $107,338,000 up by 44.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Townsquare Media hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45861/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.39

52-week low: $4.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.18%

Company Profile

Townsquare Media Inc is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. It has three segments. Advertising segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions; Townsquare Interactive segment includes its digital marketing solutions business; and Live Events segment includes concerts, expositions, and other experiential events.