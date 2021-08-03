 Skip to main content

Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) decreased 7.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1062.50% over the past year to ($0.77), which beat the estimate of ($0.89).

Revenue of $124,010,000 declined by 5.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $124,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Blue Apron expects high single-digit to low double-digit sales growth for FY21.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aprn/mediaframe/45688/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $13.15

Company's 52-week low was at $3.54

Price action over last quarter: down 12.69%

Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.

 

