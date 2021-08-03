 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Louisiana-Pacific Shares Gain As Q2 Results Tops Estimates

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Louisiana-Pacific Shares Gain As Q2 Results Tops Estimates
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) reported second-quarter sales growth of 142% year-over-year to $1.33 billion, beating the consensus of $1.17 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Siding $291 million (+32% Y/Y), Oriented Strand Board $778 million (+281% Y/Y), Engineered Wood Products $158 million (+99% Y/Y), and South America $74 million (+94% Y/Y).
  • Oriented Strand Board sales volume increased by 8% in the quarter, primarily due to the nonoccurrence of last year's COVID-related downtime.
  • The gross margin expanded by 3,200 bps to 53.4%.
  • The operating income increased by $653 million from $53 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 3,960 bps to 49.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $4.74 from $0.43 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $4.18.
  • Louisiana-Pacific generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $772 million, compared to $120 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $684 million from $97 million a year ago, and margin expanded by 3,390 bps to 51.6%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific had cash and cash equivalents of $603 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share represented a mid-year increase of $0.02 per share or 13%.
  • Q3 Outlook: Louisiana-Pacific expects Siding Solutions revenue to be about 10% higher year-over-year, OSB revenue to be sequentially lower sequentially by about 10%. Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $530 million.
  • It expects capital expenditures for FY21 to be approximately $270 million.
  • Price action: LPX shares traded higher by 3.18% at $55.69 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPX)

Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q2 Earnings
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 30
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sesen Bio, Marathon Oil, More
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com