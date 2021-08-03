 Skip to main content

SeaSpine Beats Street In Q2 On Higher Sales From Spinal Implants, Orthobiologics; Raises FY2021 Sales Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 6:42am   Comments
  • SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) posted a narrower than expected second-quarter EPS loss of $(0.16), beating the consensus forecast of $(0.32) and lower than $(0.50) posted a year ago.
  • Sales of $47.5 million, ahead of the consensus of $45.9 million, increased 66% Y/Y and were up 21% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • U.S. revenue, which totaled $42.6 million, increased 64% Y/Y, driven by both the spinal implants and orthobiologics portfolios. 
  • Sales of new and recently launched products increased to 74% and 41% of U.S. spinal implants and U.S. orthobiologics revenue, respectively. 
  • Adjusted gross margin increased slightly to 64.5% from 63.5% in Q2 of 2020.
  • The Company also reported a lower adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.5) million than $(7.8) million loss a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $120.7 million, and the Company had no amounts outstanding under its credit facility.
  • Outlook: SeaSpine raised the bottom end of the range for its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to $201 million - $205 million, versus the prior guidance of $200 million - $205 million.
  • Price Action: SPNE shares closed at $19.87 on Monday.

