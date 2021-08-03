 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.3% to $200.69 in after-hours trading.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance. ZoomInfo shares jumped 9.9% to $60.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.3% to close at $246.60 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Mosaic shares gained 2.5% to $30.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to have earned $4.03 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cummins shares slipped 1.3% to close at $229.06 on Monday.

