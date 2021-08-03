5 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.3% to $200.69 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance. ZoomInfo shares jumped 9.9% to $60.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance. ZoomInfo shares jumped 9.9% to $60.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.3% to close at $246.60 on Monday.

