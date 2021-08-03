5 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.3% to $200.69 in after-hours trading.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance. ZoomInfo shares jumped 9.9% to $60.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.3% to close at $246.60 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Mosaic shares gained 2.5% to $30.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to have earned $4.03 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cummins shares slipped 1.3% to close at $229.06 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga