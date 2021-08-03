Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $975.22 million.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $521.58 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $467.10 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $42.27 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $101.89 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $143.74 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $536.51 million.

• Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $138.08 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.77 million.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $55.32 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $83.28 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $358.49 million.

• IAA (NYSE:IAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $411.46 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.10 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $273.57 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $713.30 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $784.19 million.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.16 million.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $343.42 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $343.87 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $102.69 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $129.61 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $956.61 million.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $369.45 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $811.76 million.

• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.80 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $300.71 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $141.23 million.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $923.10 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $548.33 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $144.18 million.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.34 million.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $556.37 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $479.20 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $256.44 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $180.56 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $376.94 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $90.64 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $298.44 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.41 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $193.18 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $327.35 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $455.10 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $13.56 million.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $895.46 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $368.97 million.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $627.37 million.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $364.92 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $722.78 million.

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $686.98 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $47.88 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.35 million.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $396.73 million.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $290.15 million.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $343.50 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $128.01 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $621.52 million.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $289.42 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $390.91 million.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $22.88 billion.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $124.30 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $37.72 billion.

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $178.13 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $49.97 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $91.49 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $88.20 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $205.14 million.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.48 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $0.39.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $129.65 million.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $340.72 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $19.05 million.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.65 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.18 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $288.09 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $253.93 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.48 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $359.51 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $29.89 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $274.38 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $110.05 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.10 million.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.30 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $312.48 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $43.87 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $138.35 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $202.78 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $167.79 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.10 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $172.03 million.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $108.30 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $101.64 million.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.16 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.15 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $523.07 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $66.43 million.

• Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.48 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $43.84 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $507.00 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $121.87 million.

• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $392.75 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.33 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.36 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.41 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $92.80 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $799.43 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $95.30 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.88 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $219.64 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $795.89 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $176.35 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.07 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $336.47 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.93 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $67.06 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $62.81 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.67 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.27 million.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $373.26 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $198.95 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $334.95 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $689.33 million.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $62.28 million.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $737.58 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $103.13 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $951.50 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $480.03 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $352.90 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $232.12 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $550.66 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $534.04 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.38 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.62 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.42 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $344.87 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $123.32 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.16 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.82 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $138.59 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $137.78 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $938.52 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $247.00 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $265.88 million.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $391.84 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $40.33 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $59.16 million.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $243.06 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $111.57 million.

• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $104.80 million.

• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $150.53 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $211.72 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $588.80 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $133.83 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $444.81 million.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.50 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $227.45 million.

• Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.58 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $61.69 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $707.78 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $125.55 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.20 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $212.07 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $677.67 million.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $791.20 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $735.62 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $113.04 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $327.31 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $311.94 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $291.65 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $247.96 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $98.12 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.25 million.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $275.75 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $187.74 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.21 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $135.97 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $406.26 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $696.22 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $328.52 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $91.54 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $664.32 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $606.58 million.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $225.43 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $298.47 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $845.36 million.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.06 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Noble (NYSE:NE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.