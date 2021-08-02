Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.27% over the past year to ($0.32), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $1,783,000,000 rose by 164.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,410,000,000.

Outlook

CVR Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CVR Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.02

Company's 52-week low was at $9.81

Price action over last quarter: down 31.41%

Company Profile

CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP and CVR Partners, LP. CVR Refining LP includes several complex full coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies product through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.