Stellus Cap Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.28, which were in line with the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $15,104,000 higher by 9.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,040,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stellus Cap Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.75

Company's 52-week low was at $7.11

Price action over last quarter: down 2.27%

Company Overview

Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests through a first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The company invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of interest income on debt investments and capital gains and distributions.