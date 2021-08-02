Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 796.47% over the past year to $7.62, which beat the estimate of $4.34.

Revenue of $2,443,000,000 higher by 96.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Boise Cascade hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $78.35

52-week low: $36.90

Price action over last quarter: down 28.67%

Company Overview

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two segments namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. Wood Products segment manufactures EWP, consisting of laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in wholesale of building materials. It distributes products such as plywood, OSB, and lumber items such as siding, doors, metal products, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Building Material Distribution segment.