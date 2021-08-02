Recap: Trex Co Q2 Earnings

Shares of Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.57% over the past year to $0.53, which were in line with the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $311,596,000 up by 41.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $302,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Trex Sees Q3 Sales $320M-$330M vs $323.31M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/grrbsboj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $313.26

52-week low: $63.32

Price action over last quarter: down 12.35%

Company Profile

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative-decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.