SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.55% over the past year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $22,194,000 rose by 57.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,960,000.

Guidance

SI-BONE hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $92,000,000 and $94,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p8sksgn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.21

52-week low: $16.25

Price action over last quarter: down 8.30%

Company Description

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.