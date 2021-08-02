Acadia Healthcare Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.48% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $582,156,000 declined by 22.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $560,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Acadia Healthcare Raises FY21 Guidance: Sales From $2.24B-$2.29B To $2.28B-$2.32B vs $2.27B Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $530M-$550M, Adj. EPS From $2.30-$2.55 To $2.50-$2.70 vs $2.45 Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $68.00

52-week low: $27.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.35%

Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the largest proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second- largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.