 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Farmmi Shares Gain On 31% Revenue Growth In H1'21

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Farmmi Shares Gain On 31% Revenue Growth In H1'21
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) reported the first-half FY21 sales growth of 31% year-on-year, to $17.79 million.
  • The increased sales volume was mainly due to the recovery of economic activities in China, which led to increased customer orders.
  • Shiitake Sales recorded a 37.4% Y/Y growth to $10.10 million, and Mu Er Sales rose 27.4% to $7.34 million.
  • Gross profit increased 41.6% Y/Y to $2.99 million and gross margin for 1H improved 130 basis points to 16.8%.
  • The operating margin was 8.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 26.3% to $1.44 million.
  • The company held $16 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • It reported EPS of $0.07 for the six months.
  • "We successfully worked with our supply chain and customers to meet demand levels that were moving up and down with the COVID-19 lockdowns," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $0.3933 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAMI)

Farmmi Bags New Product Export Order For Vancouver
Farmmi To Jointly Invest In RMB20M New Urban Distribution Company
Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Israel Export
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com