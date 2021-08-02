CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 247.22% over the past year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $3,029,000,000 rose by 9.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Guidance

CNA Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CNA Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cna/mediaframe/46029/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $49.08

Company's 52-week low was at $28.37

Price action over last quarter: down 7.60%

Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company operates under five segments: Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses, which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF, through its segments, provides professional, financial, specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.