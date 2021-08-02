 Skip to main content

Rada Stock Gains On Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 6:43am   Comments
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 61% year-over-year to $28.3 million, beating the consensus of $27.98 million.
  • EPS improved to $0.20 from $0.02 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.09.
  • Gross profit increased 81% to $11.3 million. The gross margin expanded by around 400 bps to 40%.
  • The operating income increased to $4.5 million from $0.6 million a year ago and the margin expanded by 1,230 bps to 15.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.33 million, up by 262% Y/Y, and margin expanded by around 1200 bps to 22%.
  • As of June 30, 2021, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $95.7 million compared to $35.8 million as of year-end 2020.
  • The company strategically increased inventory levels to ensure the availability of components for ongoing production plans, with inventories at $31.95 million (+10% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price action: RADA shares traded higher by 1.84% at $13.27 in premarket on the last check Monday.

