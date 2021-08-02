 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares rose 0.3% to $194.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin revenue during the second quarter. The company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue. The company also announced plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia. Square shares slipped 0.5% to $246.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.5% to $39.25 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million. Marin Software shares tumbled 14.7% to $7.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mosaic shares slipped 0.1% to $31.20 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPN + MOS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Mosaic
Analyzing Global Payments's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Preview: Global Payments
Earnings Preview For Mosaic
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Mosaic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com