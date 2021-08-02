5 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares rose 0.3% to $194.00 in after-hours trading.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported that it saw "significant growth" in Bitcoin revenue during the second quarter. The company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue. The company also announced plans to purchase the "buy now, pay later" service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia. Square shares slipped 0.5% to $246.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.5% to $39.25 in after-hours trading.

