Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 4:05am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $570.00 thousand.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $715.42 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.13 million.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $359.75 million.

• DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.

• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.37 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.98 million.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $339.28 million.

• DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.18 million.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $143.40 million.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $915.95 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $558.05 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $216.83 million.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $687.32 million.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $485.57 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $560.83 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $689.22 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $121.54 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $442.42 million.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $274.32 million.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $18.36 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $461.60 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $675.89 million.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $66.51 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.95 million.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $106.90 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $454.69 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $259.86 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $522.68 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $505.44 million.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $617.09 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $378.90 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $336.10 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $302.23 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.30 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $106.08 million.

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $30.91 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $224.12 million.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $279.07 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.15 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.04 million.

• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $141.53 million.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.21 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.96 million.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.92 million.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.59 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $162.34 million.

• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $81.60 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.16 million.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $891.42 million.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $272.63 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $223.94 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.61 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $514.21 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $497.57 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $538.29 million.

• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

