CNH Industrial Shares Quiet Despite Topping Q2 Earnings, Expects Solid Demand To Continue

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 60% year-over-year to $8.91 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. 
  • The revenue increase reflects higher volumes driven by strong industry demand and price realization.
  • Segment Revenue: Agriculture $3.97 billion (+56.2% Y/Y), Construction $808 million (+92.4% Y/Y), Commercial And Specialty Vehicles $3.22 billion (+85.2% Y/Y), Powertrain $1.29 billion (+68.7% Y/Y), and Financial Services $439 million (-0.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.42 from $(0.07) in 2Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.27.
  • CNH Industrial generated cash from operating activities of $999 million, compared to $1.07 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of Industrial Activities of $1.0 billion
  • Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities was $699 million, compared to the loss of $58 million in Q2 2020, and the margin was 8.2%.
  • Truck order intake in Europe up 150% Y/Y, with light-duty trucks up 141%, and medium & heavy-duty trucks up 172%. Truck book-to-bill in Europe at 1.22.
  • The company has cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $8.58 billion at the end of Q2.
  • FY21 Outlook: CNH expects a Net sales increase of 24%-28% year on year, including currency translation effects. SG&A expenses lower/equal to 7.5% of net sales, Free cash flow positive in excess of $1.0 billion, and R&D expenses and capital expenditures up slightly from the previous ~ $2.0 billion.
  • Price action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $16.72 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

