 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dexcom Stock Jumps As Q2 Earnings Beats Street, Raises Guidance; Analysts Bump Up Target Price

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Dexcom Stock Jumps As Q2 Earnings Beats Street, Raises Guidance; Analysts Bump Up Target Price

Continuous glucose monitor developer Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares ticked up as second-quarter results easily topped the consensus forecast; adjusted EPS of 0.76 beat the consensus of $0.45.

Sales increased 32% Y/Y $595.1 million, well ahead of the estimate of $551.3 million. Dexcom's biggest storyline is the expected launch of its next-generation G7 device. It has filed for the European CE mark and expects a European launch later this year, but news has been quiet regarding FDA approval and a U.S. launch.

Outlook: Based on its strong second quarter, Dexcom said it is increasing its guidance for 2021: It expects revenue of $2.35 billion - $2.4 billion.

Analyst Take on Earnings: Piper Sandler raised the price target to $550 from $500, with an Overweight rating unchanged.

The new guidance range is "readily beatable," assuming that the delta variant is not too impactful, says analyst Matt O'Brien.

Baird increased the price target to $520 from $460 and an Outperform rating. 

The analyst remains bullish, and the company has moved up a few notches on "the best growth story in MedTech" list.

The price target at Stephens also increased to $546 from $468, with an Overweight rating as he raised his 2021 and 2022 estimates. 

Oppenheimer too beefed up the price target to $525 from $500, and Outperform rating unchanged.

SVB Leerink also increased the price target to $500 from $485. DexCom doubled the prescribing physician base and delivered nearly 18% global sequential sales growth, nearly 2x faster than competitor Abbott's Libre, says the analyst.

Canaccord moved the price target higher to $500 from $455 and kept a Buy rating.

Raymond James moved the target higher to $515 from $466 and kept an Outperform, saying Dexcom "not only cleared the bar but also did so with some flair."

Price Action: DXCM shares are up 11.80% at $509.99 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Photo by Ted Eytan  via Flickr

Latest Ratings for DXCM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DXCM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DXCM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Where DexCom Stands With Analysts
Analyzing DexCom's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WEXMorgan StanleyMaintains195.0
VRTXMorgan StanleyMaintains202.0
VCYTMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
VCMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
URIMorgan StanleyMaintains268.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com