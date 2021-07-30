Earnings Outlook For Ellington Residential

Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Ellington Residential's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Ellington Residential EPS is expected to be around $0.32, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.33 million. Ellington Residential earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.26 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.16 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 23.08%. Revenue would be have grown 359.88% from the same quarter last year. Ellington Residential's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.35 0.28 0.25 EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 0.39 0.26 Revenue Estimate 5.49 M 5.86 M 5.18 M 4.12 M Revenue Actual 5.75 M 5.46 M 6.96 M 1.16 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential were trading at $11.22 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ellington Residential is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.