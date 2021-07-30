Capital Southwest's Earnings: A Preview

On Monday, August 02, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Capital Southwest earnings will be near $0.43 per share on sales of $18.36 million, according to analysts. Capital Southwest EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.38. Sales were $15.16 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.16% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 21.08% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.41 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.39 0.45 0.45 0.38 Revenue Estimate 17.60 M 16.63 M 15.75 M 15.49 M Revenue Actual 17.17 M 19.04 M 16.68 M 15.16 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest were trading at $25.15 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Capital Southwest is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.