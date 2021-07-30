 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Linde Shares Gain On Strong Q2, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Linde Shares Gain On Strong Q2, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Linde PLC (NYSE: LINreported second-quarter sales growth of 19% year-over-year to $7.58 billion, beating the consensus of $7.35 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Americas $3.02 billion (+25% Y/Y), APAC $1.54 billion (+19% Y/Y), EMEA $1.88 billion (+29% Y/Y), Engineering $646 million (-20% Y/Y), and Others $499 million (+23% Y/Y)
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $2.70 from $1.90 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $2.53.
  • Adjusted operating profit increased by 39% Y/Y to $1.84 billion, and margin expanded by 350 bps to 24.2%.
  • Linde generated cash from operating activities of $1.83 billion, compared to $1.76 billion a year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 34.1% from 31.6% a year ago.
  • The company’s backlog at the end of the quarter was $7.5 billion.
  • Q3 Outlook: Linde expects adjusted EPS to grow 21%-26% Y/Y to $2.60 - $2.70, versus the consensus of $2.51.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 23%-25% Y/Y to $10.10 - $10.30, versus the consensus of $10.01.
  • It sees full-year capital expenditures of $3.0 billion - $3.4 billion.
  • Price action: LIN is trading higher by 2.81% at $307.87 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIN)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
A British Trust Managing $39M In Assets Sells DoorDash And VMware Holdings
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Linde
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
Biogen And Norweigan Cruise Line Lead The SPY In A Mixed Day Of Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com