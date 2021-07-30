 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Falls As Q1 Revenue Misses Consensus; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1.74% year-on-year, to $1.99 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.01 billion.
  • EPS of $1.07 beat the analyst consensus of $0.97.
  • Operating costs and expenses rose 5% Y/Y to $1.85 billion.
  • The operating margin was 7.1%, and operating income declined 26.4% to $141.3 million.
  • The company held $621.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.8% Y/Y to $238.1 million.
  • Total backlog increased 16.5% Y/Y to $26.8 billion.
  • "Our first-quarter performance was in line with our expectations, and we made strong progress on near-term priorities, including an acceleration in hiring, completing the acquisition of Liberty IT Solutions, and continued investment in our people as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Horacio Rozanski.
  • The company's dividend of $0.37 per share will be payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.
  • Outlook: Booz Allen Hamilton has reaffirmed its previously provided FY22 guidance for 7% - 10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $4.10 - $4.30, versus the consensus of $4.17.
  • Price action: BAH is trading lower by 3.61% at $86.47 on the last check Thursday.

