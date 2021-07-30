 Skip to main content

Barnes Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY21 Sales Guidance

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) reported second-quarter sales growth of 36.4% year-over-year to $321.16 million (up 31% on an organic basis), beating the consensus estimate of $302.12 million.
  • Segment Revenue: Industrial $234.68 million (42.2% Y/Y) and Aerospace $86.49 million (+22.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS increased by 67% Y/Y to $0.45, beating consensus estimates of $0.43.
  • Adjusted operating income increased by 41% Y/Y to $39.21 million, and margin expanded by 40 bps to 12.2%.
  • Barnes generated a YTD operating cash flow of $85.7 million, compared to $123.2 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $68.2 million.
  • The debt to EBITDA ratio was approximately 2.9 times at quarter-end, down from 3.1 times at the end of Q1.
  • Aerospace OEM backlog was at $694 million, up 16% sequentially. With a strong book-to-bill of 1.3 times, the total Company backlog increase by 12% sequentially.
  • At Q2, the Company had liquidity of $91 million in cash and approximately $451 million available under the revolving credit facility.
  • Outlook: Barnes expects FY21 organic sales growth of 11% to 12% ( from the prior 10% to 12% expectation)
  • It sees an operating margin of 13%; adjusted EPS of $1.83 to $1.98 (up 12% to 21% from last year) versus the $1.91 consensus. Cash conversion is expected to be greater than 110% of net income.
  • Price action: B shares closed higher by 1.33% at $51.17 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

