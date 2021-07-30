 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Stock Gets Crushed After Earnings: A Technical Take

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Stock Gets Crushed After Earnings: A Technical Take

After a disappointing earnings report, shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading much lower Friday morning. Yesterday’s closing price was $3,599.95 and share are trading around the $3,350 level, a loss of almost 7%.

Amazon beat its quarterly estimates, but it offered disappointing guidance. The company said third-quarter operating income will be between $2.5 and $6 billion; this compares with $6.2 billion a year ago.

See Also: Amazon Q2 Earnings Takeaways: AWS Expansion, 20 Emmy Noms, Softer Guidance

If shares rebound there’s a good chance they run into resistance around the $3,520 level. This important level has been resistance four times over the past year. It was also support on July 20 and July 21.

Sometimes certain levels can be important for long periods of time and that’s the case here. There could be a significant number of shares for sale around it. This could pause or halt a rally.

amzn_12.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Amazon Vs. Facebook Vs. Google: How The Tech Giants Fared Against Each Other On Ad-Revenue In Latest Quarter
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Amazon Reports Downbeat Q2 Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com