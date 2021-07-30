Why CRISPR Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced second-quarter financial results that showed significant improvement year over year.

CRISPR Therapeutics reported quarterly earnings of $9.44 per share, which was up from a loss of $1.30 per share year over year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $900.2 million, which was up from revenue of less than $100,000 year over year.

“We concluded an important quarter in which we reported notable data from our hemoglobinopathies program while rapidly advancing our entire clinical and pre-clinical portfolio and our capabilities,” said Samarth Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on gene-editing.

Price Action: CRISPR Therapeutics has traded as high as $220.20 and as low as $76.71 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.20% at $124.