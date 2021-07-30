 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.20% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $1,283,000,000 higher by 148.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Guidance

American Axle narrowed FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $850 million-$925 million to $875 million-$925 million. The company sees sales of $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aam.com/investors/events-presentations/events/2021/07/30/default-calendar/aam-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.05

Company's 52-week low was at $4.82

Price action over last quarter: down 6.09%

Company Profile

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio consist of vehicle architectures, driveline systems, drivetrain systems, powertrain components, chassis system components, and metal formed products. The Company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (AXL)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate
Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs
Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com