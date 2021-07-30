 Skip to main content

Recap: AT&T Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:09am
Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.04% year over year to $0.26, which were in line with the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $4,111,000,000 rose by 10.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AT&T hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.88

Company's 52-week low was at $26.35

Price action over last quarter: down 10.25%

Company Profile

Wireless is AT&T's largest business, contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 64 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications services, provided to a wide range of entities, provide about 15% of revenue. The consumer broadband segment (about 7% of revenue) primarily provides broadband service to 15 million households. The firm recently sold a stake in its traditional television business, which serves 17 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

